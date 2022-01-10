Delhi on Monday reported 19,166 new cases of coronavirus, while 17 people died due to the disease, government data showed. The number of cases was 15.75% fewer than Sunday’s tally of 22,751 infections.

However, the positivity rate shot up from 23.53% on Sunday to 25% on Monday. This was because the number of tests conducted in Delhi on Monday was 20,000 fewer than Sunday. The city’s test positivity rate of 25% was the highest since May 4, according to PTI.

Delhi currently has 65,803 active cases, of which 44,028 patients are in home isolation, the government data showed. A total of 1,912 patients have been admitted to hospitals and 65 of them are on ventilator support.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday decided to shut down restaurants and bars in the city. Only take away facility will be allowed at these outlets, ANI reported, quoting Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The authorities also decided that only one weekly market will be allowed to operate every day in each zone of the city. The health department has been advised to make arrangements for additional manpower at hospitals and to scale up the vaccination, including for those in age group of 15 to 18 years, ANI reported.

Mumbai records dip in cases for second successive day

Meanwhile, Mumbai logged 13,648 cases on Monday – a nearly 30% dip in daily caseload from Sunday’s count of 19,474 infections. The Maharashtra capital recorded a dip in single-day case numbers for the second successive day as the city had reported 20,318 cases on Saturday.

However, Pune reported its highest single-day jump of cases during the third wave as 6,464 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, according to The Indian Express.