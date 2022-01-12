A day after he quit from the state Cabinet, former Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that he will announce on January 14 on whether he would join the Samajwadi Party, NDTV reported.

His comment came after Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav posted a tweet, soon after Maurya’s resignation from the Cabinet, indicating that the former minister had joined his outfit. In his tweet, Yadav posted a photo with Maurya and wrote: “Swami Prasad Maurya, a champion of social justice and equality, and other leaders, workers and supporters along with him are welcome in the Samajwadi Party.”

However, on Wednesday, Maurya avoided giving direct replies to reporters’ questions on his joining the Samajwadi Party. When asked if he had given up Bharatiya Janata Party membership, Maurya told NDTV that his resignation to the Cabinet was enough to cause an “earthquake” within the saffron party’s ranks.

On being asked if he had joined the Samajwadi Party, Maurya said, “This [matter] too will be resolved on January 14.”

#NDTVExclusive | "I'm not joining #SamajwadiParty for now; I will disclose my plans on January 14": Swami Prasad Maurya (@SwamiPMaurya), rebel BJP MLA, who quit the #BJP yesterday, weeks before the #UttarPradeshElections2022. pic.twitter.com/hyiPNB9N1S — NDTV (@ndtv) January 12, 2022

Speaking to ANI, Maurya was more forthcoming on his next political move, and said that he would join the Samajwadi Party on January 14.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan on Wednesday resigned from the Adityanath Cabinet.

On Tuesday, reports had suggested that at least three other BJP MLAs – Brijesh Prajapati, Bhagwati Sagar and Roshan Lal Verma – have quit the party. However, only Prajapati has officially confirmed his resignation.

Meanwhile, Verma told reporters that he will announce his decision on quitting the BJP on January 14, ANI reported.

The crucial 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will go to polls in seven phases starting from February 10. The results will be announced on March 10.