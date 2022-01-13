The hospitalisation rate among Delhi’s Covid-19 patients has remained stable, but the cases and the positivity rate have increased, said Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday, PTI reported.

The Capital’s death audit committee, which met on Wednesday, found that the majority of coronavirus-related deaths occurred in patients with comorbidities.

Delhi has already recorded 133 fatalities in the first 12 days of the month. On Wednesday alone, the city reported 40 deaths – the highest in a day since June 10. It also recorded 27,561 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the second-highest since the pandemic broke out in early 2020.

The positivity rate also rose to 26.22% from Tuesday’s rate of 25.65%. Delhi currently has 87,445 active cases, of which 2,363 patients are in hospitals and health care centres. As many as 613 patients are in intensive care unit wards, while 91 are on ventilator support, government data showed.

Jain on Thursday said that hospital admissions had stabilised over the last four days, PTI reported.

“Cases are increasing but the hospital admission rate has not increased in the same proportion,” he said. “The hospital admission rate when 27,000 cases are being reported is the same as the time when 10,000 cases were logged. The stable hospital admission rate is an indication that the wave has plateaued.”

On Wednesday, Jain had said that restrictions in Delhi will be lifted if the cases reduce in the next two to three days.

Currently, the Delhi government has ordered complete closure of private offices and urged the employees to work from home.

Restaurants, schools, educational institutions, cinemas, banquet halls, auditoriums, spas, gyms, yoga centres and entertainment parks have been shut.

All political, social, entertainment, religious and festival events have been banned. Meanwhile, marriages and funerals can have only 20 guests.

Shops and malls dealing with non-essential goods and services will be allowed to open according to the odd-even formula, based on their registration numbers between 10 am to 8 pm. However, shops of essential items will stay open on all days.