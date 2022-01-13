Telugu Desam Party leader Thota Chandraiah was killed after he was attacked with knives and sticks by a group of people in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Thursday, reported ANI. Deputy Superintendent of Police B Mehar Jayaram Prasad said that Thota Chandraiah had been murdered due to political rivalry.

Prasad said that the police have registered a case against eight people. Three of them have been identified as Chinta Sivaramaiah, Chinta Adinarayana and Thota Anjaneyulu. Sivaramaiah has been involved in other political murders in the state as well, the police alleged.

The incident took place in Chandraiah Gundlapadu village when Thota Chandraiah was travelling on a two-wheeler, reported IANS. He died on spot after the attack.

Thota Chandraiah’s family members have also alleged that his political rivals were behind the killing.

Telugu Desam Party’s national president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident, alleging that several of his party members have died under the “anarchic rule” of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party.

Naidu also accused the YSRCP of killing his party members who were raising their voices against the government.