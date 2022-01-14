Kamal Khan, the Lucknow bureau chief of news channel NDTV, died on Friday morning after suffering a heart attack. He was 61.

“We are all devastated by the loss of Kamal Khan, an NDTV veteran and one of the country’s best journalists,” the channel said on Twitter.

Khan’s reportage “stood out for its perceptiveness, integrity and the way he delivered hard truths with poetic dexterity”, NDTV said.

“As a news anchor Kamal was the picture of poise and expertise, and his language was famous for its trademark elegance, a draw in its own right,” the channel said. “Most of all, he was a wonderful and generous human being who had only kind words and boundless time for anyone who met him.”

He had received the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism and the Ganesh Shanker Vidyarthi Award from the President, according to the Hindustan Times.

Several journalists and political leaders expressed their condolences at Khan’s death. India Today TV’s Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai said that Khan spoke “like a poet with complete mastery over the language”.

Several other journalists also recalled his unique manner of presenting reports.

The genius of my friend Kamal Khan: he reported like he spoke.. like a poet with complete mastery over the language. We reported in prose, Kamal in poetry.. RIP dost. — Rajdeep Sardesai

A superb reporter and an even better human being. Helped anyone who asked - and many who didn't. Forever in our hearts. Kamal Khan — Suparna Singh

When we travelled from ndtv, people would tell us how much they loved Kamal Khan. He was the OG reporter whose piece to cameras were a work of poetry, a couplet here, a play on words there. Irreplaceable. Condolences to his journalist wife and family. RIP — sunetra choudhury

Journalist Amey Tirodkar said that Khan “inspired a generation of TV journalists across India”.

Kamal Khan inspired a generation of TV journalists across India. His style of poetic peace to camera was copied in all news channels. He was legend in himself. A gentle soul and best reporter passed way. RIP Sir. — Amey Tirodkar

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that Khan’s death was “deeply saddening” and mourned his death.

We belong to him, & to him we return.



The passing away of senior journalist Sh Kamal Khan Ji is deeply saddening & leaves a huge void. My sincerest condolences to his family, friends, admirers & colleagues.

May God give them strength to bear this irreparable loss. — Hardeep Singh Puri

Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malik also expressed condolences to Khan’s family. “May Almighty grant him the highest rank in Jannah,” he said.