Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday said that the majority of Covid-related deaths in the city occurred among unvaccinated persons, reported PTI. He urged the residents of the national Capital to get inoculated soon.

“Around 75 per cent of the people who died of Covid-19 had yet to receive a single dose of vaccine,” said Jain. “There were also a few cases where patients died due to serious illness. That’s why everyone must be vaccinated.”

Delhi’s toll increased to 25,271 on Thursday with 31 additional fatalities in the last 24 hours.

On Thursday, Delhi registered 28,867 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day infection count recorded in the city since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. With this, Delhi’s case count climbed to 16,46,583. The city has a test positivity rate of 29.21%.

On hospitalisation, Jain said there has been a downturn in the recent days. He added around 85% of the hospital beds are currently vacant.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said that hospitalisation and death rate in the Capital were low, reported PTI. “There is no need to panic,” said Kejriwal. “Cases have risen but hospitalisation and deaths are low. We have made all the preparations and there is no shortage of beds.”

On Thursday too, Jain had said that the hospitalisation rate among Delhi’s Covid-19 patients has remained stable even as the cases and the positivity rate have increased.