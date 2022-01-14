An improvised explosive device, or IED, was recovered from a bag at the Ghazipur Flower Market in Delhi on Friday, reported ANI. The National Security Guard carried out a controlled explosion to neutralise the device.

A team has collected samples of the device. and will submit a report on the chemical component used to assemble the explosive, said the National Security Guard, according to ANI.

The area has been vacated and cordoned off.

Police personnel, bomb disposal squad members and special cell officials have been sent to the spot. Fire engines were also on standby, said the Delhi Police.

“Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered,” Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told reporters.

The crude bomb was kept inside a bag left by a customer, Asthana told NDTV.

The man who left the bag went to the market around 9.30 am on a two-wheeler, according to the TV channel. The customers in the market spotted the abandoned bag. The flower vendor informed the police about it.

The Ghazipur market is located near the border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.