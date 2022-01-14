The big news: Delhi logs 24,383 new Covid cases, positivity rate at 30.64%, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Pilot ‘disorientation’ caused Bipin Rawat’s helicopter to crash, a panel said, and ex-bishop Franco Mulakkal was acquitted in nun rape case.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate rises above 30%, Bengaluru reports more than 20,000 cases: The national Capital reported 24,383 new cases and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, active cases went past the one lakh-mark. India on Friday recorded over 2.64 lakh new coronavirus cases.
- Pilot ‘disorientation’ caused Bipin Rawat’s helicopter to crash, says inquiry panel: In its preliminary findings, the court of inquiry also ruled out any mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence as a cause of the accident.
- Former bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted by Kerala court in nun rape case: He was booked for repeated rape, misuse of authority, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation to outrage the modesty of a woman.
- Two former UP ministers, several BJP, BSP leaders join Samajwadi Party: Five BJP MLAs Brijesh Prajapti, Bhagwati Sagar, Roshanlal Verma, Mukesh Verma and Vinay Shakya joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.
- Haridwar hate speech case petitioners urge authorities to not allow similar event in Aligarh: A ‘dharam sansad’ event is scheduled to be held in the Uttar Pradesh district on January 22 and 23.
- In UP and Bengal, devotees flout Covid norms to take a dip in Ganga river on Makar Sankranti: More than 3.5 lakh people bathed at the Sagar Island in West Bengal, while three lakh devotees gathered on the banks of the river in Prayagraj.
- Explosive device found at Delhi’s Ghazipur market, NSG carries out controlled blast: The personnel have collected samples of the device. They will submit a report on the chemical component used to assemble the device.
- Two accused persons sent to judicial custody for 14 days in ‘online auction’ of women case: Both Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat have filed their bail pleas in Bandra court, which will hear the petitions on January 17.
- NDTV’s Lucknow bureau chief Kamal Khan dies at 61: The news channel said it was devastated by his death and described Khan as one of the country’s best journalists.
- 2021 was India’s fifth warmest year since 1901, says weather department: Last year, the annual mean air temperature was 0.44 degree Celsius above normal.