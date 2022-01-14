A look at the top headlines right now:

Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate rises above 30%, Bengaluru reports more than 20,000 cases: The national Capital reported 24,383 new cases and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, active cases went past the one lakh-mark. India on Friday recorded over 2.64 lakh new coronavirus cases. Pilot ‘disorientation’ caused Bipin Rawat’s helicopter to crash, says inquiry panel: In its preliminary findings, the court of inquiry also ruled out any mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence as a cause of the accident. Former bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted by Kerala court in nun rape case: He was booked for repeated rape, misuse of authority, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation to outrage the modesty of a woman. Two former UP ministers, several BJP, BSP leaders join Samajwadi Party: Five BJP MLAs Brijesh Prajapti, Bhagwati Sagar, Roshanlal Verma, Mukesh Verma and Vinay Shakya joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led party. Haridwar hate speech case petitioners urge authorities to not allow similar event in Aligarh: A ‘dharam sansad’ event is scheduled to be held in the Uttar Pradesh district on January 22 and 23. In UP and Bengal, devotees flout Covid norms to take a dip in Ganga river on Makar Sankranti: More than 3.5 lakh people bathed at the Sagar Island in West Bengal, while three lakh devotees gathered on the banks of the river in Prayagraj. Explosive device found at Delhi’s Ghazipur market, NSG carries out controlled blast: The personnel have collected samples of the device. They will submit a report on the chemical component used to assemble the device. Two accused persons sent to judicial custody for 14 days in ‘online auction’ of women case: Both Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat have filed their bail pleas in Bandra court, which will hear the petitions on January 17. NDTV’s Lucknow bureau chief Kamal Khan dies at 61: The news channel said it was devastated by his death and described Khan as one of the country’s best journalists. 2021 was India’s fifth warmest year since 1901, says weather department: Last year, the annual mean air temperature was 0.44 degree Celsius above normal.