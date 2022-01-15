Jammu and Kashmir human rights activist Mohammad Ahsan Untoo was arrested on Friday for allegedly spreading secessionist agenda and inciting violence through social media, reported Rising Kashmir. Untoo is the chairperson of the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir.

“It was reliably learnt that Mohammad Ahsan Untoo, resident of Diver (Lolab) Kupwara, a proactive secessionist, is an active participant and speaker at Twitter spaces titled “Radio Resistance Kashmir” led by two known secessionists namely Muzammil Ayyub Thakur and Dr. Asif Dar,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, according to The Indian Express. “These known secessionists, who are accused in several cases along with Ahsan Untoo, are actively spreading hatred against the Union of India on the social media platform.”

The police also alleged that Untoo is threatening the peaceful atmosphere of the Union Territory and spreading disharmony through “false propaganda, disinformation campaign and hate speech”. The police have also accused him of inciting the youth to resort to violence and indulge in unlawful activities.

“The investigation into the matter has been initiated and accused has been arrested,” the police. Untoo is currently under police remand. “…further action under law shall follow,” the police added.

Untoo’s arrest comes days after journalist Sajad Gul was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir. Gul, a student of journalism who works at the The Kashmir Walla, was arrested after he posted a video of a family shouting anti-India slogans after their relative was killed in a gunfight in Srinagar. The video showed they were protesting against the killing of alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Salim Parray, who was gunned down on January 3 in the Harwan area on the outskirts of Srinagar.