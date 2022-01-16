The test positivity rate of coronavirus cases in Kerala climbed to 30.55% on Sunday as 18,123 of the 59,314 samples tested positive in the last 24 hours, reported Onmanorama. The toll climbed to 50,832 after 150 previously undocumented deaths and eight new fatalities were added to the list, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

The active cases breached the one lakh-mark, touching 1,03,864, while 4,419 patients are admitted in hospitals across the state.

Mumbai sees drop in cases

Mumbai recorded 7,895 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths, data from the city’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation showed. The Maharashtra capital’s infection tally climbed to 9,99,862 and the toll to 16,457.

The city is witnessing a drop in daily cases. On Saturday, Mumbai had recorded 10,661 new coronavirus cases, down from Friday’s 11,317 infections. As of Sunday, there are 60,371 active coronavirus cases in the city. As many as 5,722 of the 38,127 hospital beds in Mumbai are currently occupied.

Other states

Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded 34,047 new cases of which 21,017 were reported from Bengaluru, Health Minister Sudhakar K said in a tweet. With six deaths, the toll increased to 38,431.

The positivity rate in the state rose to 19.29%, while the active caseload stood at 1,97,982.

Tamil Nadu recorded 23,975 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally to 29,39,923. The toll increased by 22 to 36,989. There are 1,42,476 active cases in the state.

The Delhi government did not release the official Covid-19 figures till late on Sunday evening. However, earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said the national Capital was likely to see around 17,000 Covid-19 cases, a drop from 20,718 infection recorded on Saturday, reported the Hindustan Times.