Renowned Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj died at his home in Delhi on Sunday after suffering a heart attack, reported DD News. He was 83.

Birju Maharaj was diagnosed with a kidney disease a few days ago and had been on dialysis, according to NDTV.

He was born as Brij Mohan Nath Mishra on February 4, 1937, in a well-known family of Kathak dancers, according to the Hindustan Times. His father, Achchan Maharaj, and uncles Shambhu and Lachchu Maharaj were also Kathak dancers.

The dance veteran began performing as a child alongside his father and became a guru (Maharaj) in his teens. He also performed in the court of the Rampur nawab.

At the age of 28, he won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civil honour, in 1986.

Extremely saddened by the news about the passing away of Legendary Kathak Dancer- Pandit Birju Maharaj ji.

We have lost an unparalleled institution in the field of the performing arts. He has influenced many generations through his genius.

May he rest in peace.🙏🖤#BirjuMaharaj pic.twitter.com/YpJZEeuFjH — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 16, 2022

It's a monumental loss to Indian performing arts. Legendary Pt Birju Maharaj ji's departure has left us poorer Shattered 💔 Pray Maharaj ji's soul rests in rhythmic peace Deepest condolences to his family, disciples & fans across the world

Om Shanti 🙏#Rip #RIPBirjuMaharaj ji pic.twitter.com/hlCxCWxrk5 — Durga Jasraj (@durgajasraj) January 16, 2022

Throughout my life, one person more than any other, personified dance. The passing of Pandit Birju Maharaj is deeply tragic to me personally and represents the end of an era. My sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/zXqc6SzG7Z — Shahid Parvez Khan (@SPKSitar) January 17, 2022

Also read

How the magic of thumri gives life to Kathak



Why kathak artists (including Birju Maharaj) are ardent fans of Michael Jackson’s dance moves