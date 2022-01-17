India on Monday recorded 2,58,089 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally in the country to 3,73,80,253 since the pandemic first broke out in March 2020. Monday’s infection tally is 4.8% lower that the cases recorded a day ago.

However, the positivity rate increased to 19.65% from Sunday’s 16.28%.

With 385 deaths, the toll climbed to 4,86,451. There are 16,56,341 actives cases in the country.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

As many as 1,57,20,41,825 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been adminsitered so far since the inoculation drive began on January 16 last year. Of these, 39,46,348 doses were given on Sunday alone.

The Omicron cases tally in the country also rose 8,209, the Union health ministry said in an update. Of these, 3,109 patients have recovered.

The health ministry data showed that the highest number of Omciron cases were detected in Maharashtra with 1,738 infections, followed by West Bengal with 1,672 and Rajasthan with 1,276. The new variant of the coronavirus disease has so far been detected in 29 states and Union Territories.

Cases are rising across states in the country for almost three weeks.

On Sunday, Kerala had recorded 18,123 new cases and its test positivity rate had risen to 30.55%. Similarly, Karnataka’s test positivity rate had climbed to 19.29% with the state recording 34,047 cases.

Tamil Nadu recorded 23,975 new coronavirus cases. There are 1,42,476 active cases in the state.

However, Mumbai is witnessing a drop in daily cases. On Sunday, the city recorded 7,895 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths. As of Sunday, there are 60,371 active coronavirus cases in the city. As many as 5,722 of the 38,127 hospital beds in Mumbai are currently occupied.