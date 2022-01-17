A look at the top Assembly election developments:

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s younger brother, Manohar Singh, has declared that he will contest as an independent candidate from the Bassi Pathana constituency after he was denied a ticket by the Congress, reported NDTV. Singh was not given a ticket apparently because of the party’s “one family, one ticket” rule. The Election Commission will hold a meeting later on Monday to discuss the demands by various political parties to defer the February 14 Assembly polls in Punjab in view of the celebration for the birth anniversary of Ravidas, reported PTI. Lakhs of devotees visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the day on February 16, and parties, including the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, feel that they would not be able to cast their votes because of this. Former Goa MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco on Sunday quit the Trinamool Congress a month after switching over from the Congress and just weeks ahead of the Assembly elections, reported NDTV. Soon after he quit, Congress leader Micheal Lobo asked Lourenco to return to the Congress. Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat was removed from the state Cabinet, and his primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party was revoked for six years ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Party spokesperson Shadab Shams said that the move sends a strong message that the BJP does not tolerate indiscipline and does not bow to pressure of any kind. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “double engine” model seems to have failed in Uttar Pradesh as the central leadership was not giving Chief Minister Adityanath the seat of his choice to contest the state Assembly polls, reported PTI. There was speculation that Adityanath may be fielded from Ayodhya but Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the party has decided to put him in the fray from Gorakhpur. Utpal Parrikar, the son of former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, has started his door-to-door campaigning for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections even as BJP is yet to decide on his candidature, reported India Today. Utpal Parrikar has been lobbying to get the BJP’s ticket for the Panaji Assembly seat, which his father had represented for over two decades. The Election Commission has issued a notice to BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar after he allegedly invoked religious hatred during his campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections, reported India Today. Gurjar has been asked to reply by Wednesday and explain why he used a controversial slogan. Congress leader P Chidambaram claimed that contest in Goa is only between the Congress and the BJP. Chidambaram said his assessment that the Aam Aadmi Party will only fracture non-BJP vote has been confirmed by party’s convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Five Congress leaders from Amritsar have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, reported India Today. These leaders are District Rural Congress chief Bhagwant Pal Singh Sachar, former District Congress Committee senior vice president Pardip Singh Bhullar and party leaders Rattan Singh Sohal, Paramjit Singh Randhawa and Tajinder Pal Singh. The Aam Aadmi Party released its first list of 150 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, reported The Times of India. The party gave the maximum number of tickets at 55 to candidates from backward classes in the list.