The Election Commission of India on Monday deferred the Punjab Assembly elections to February 20, ANI reported. It was earlier scheduled to be held on February 14 but political parties had urged the poll panel to postpone because of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Several leaders had said that many residents will leave for Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi city around the polling date to celebrate the port’s birth anniversary.

The leaders fear that these residents will be able to cast their votes in such a scenario.

On January 13, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had written to the Election Commission, asking it to defer the polls by at least six days, reported NDTV.

Channi had said representatives of the Scheduled Castes, which comprise 32% of Punjab’s population, have told him that several members from the community would be visiting Varanasi from February 10 to February 16.

“In such a situation, many people from this community would not be able to cast their votes for the state assembly, which is otherwise their constitutional right,” Channi had said.

Punjab BJP General Secretary Subhash Sharma and Aam Aadmi Party state president Bhagwant Mann had also given similar reasons to the poll panel while asking it to defer the polls.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.