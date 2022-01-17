Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the city’s entire eligible population has been administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, reported PTI.

“First dose of Covid-19 vaccine has been given to 100% of the eligible population in Delhi while both doses have been given to 80% of the targeted people,” Jain said. “As many as 1.28 lakh precautionary doses have been administered to senior citizens, frontline workers and healthcare workers.”

Of the total precautionary doses administered, 36,000 were given to senior citizens, 60,000 to frontline workers and 32,000 to healthcare professionals.

Jain also said that the coronavirus cases in the city were reducing. He said that Monday will be the fourth consecutive day when the daily infection count would be lesser than the cases reported on the previous day.

He said that Delhi will likely witness 4,000-5,000 fewer coronavirus cases than the number reported on Sunday. “It is expected to be around 13,000-14,000 today,” Jain said.

On Sunday, Delhi had reported 18,268 new Covid-19 cases, down from Saturday’s infection count of 20,718. The daily positivity rate was 27.87%.

The toll increased by 28 to 25,363 on Sunday. The overall caseload stood at 17,09,970.

