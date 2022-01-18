A look at the top Assembly elections developments:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India to deregister political parties that do not disclose details related to criminal cases of their candidates along with the reason selecting them, reported ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Varanasi, his home turf, on Tuesday ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, reported the Hindustan Times. The interaction will take place virtually since the Election Commission of India has suspended all physical rallies till January 22 in view of the the coronavirus pandemic. Bhartiya Kisan Union chief Naresh Tikait on Monday went back on supporting the candidates of Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance in the Uttar Pradesh elections, reported The Indian Express. Tikait said that his organisation cannot go against the decision of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha. The morcha had said that the farmers’ bodies must be seen as politically neutral. The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday morning raided the home of Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew in connection with alleged illegal sand mining. It also raided 10 other places in Punjab. The law enforcement agency has filed a money laundering case. The Congress on Monday posted a video from its official Twitter handle indicating that current Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections. The 36-second-long video showed actor Sonu Sood talking about the ideal qualities that make a chief minister. This is followed by visuals of Channi with dramatic music playing in the background. Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Monday said the state has urged the Election Commission to deploy 1,050 companies of Central Armed Police Forces for the February 20 Assembly polls, reported PTI. He added that 50 companies of the force have already been deployed. The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police have registered an first information report against Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Tejpal Nagar for conducting door-to-door campaigning with a group of more than five people, reported NDTV. Nagar has been booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Senior Congress leader Luv Kumar Goldy on Monday joined the Punjab Lok Congress along with his supporters, reported PTI. The two-time MLA from Garhshankar said he always had faith and confidence in the leadership of Amarinder Singh, the chief of the Punjab Lok Congress. Former Punjab minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur and his son Damanvir Singh Phillaur quit the Congress and joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) at the party’s office in Mohali, reported The Indian Express. Sarwan Singh Phillaur had quit the Shiromani Akali Dal and joined the Congress in 2016. The Nationalist Congress Party said that it will meet Shiv Sena leaders in Goa on Tuesday to discuss a pre-poll alliance in the coastal state for the Assembly elections, reported PTI.