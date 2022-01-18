Three men gangraped a minor girl in Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Sunday after abducting her while she was out for a jog, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday, citing the police.

The three men were following the teenager and two of her friends in a car. They could only abduct one of the girls and raped her after taking her to a deserted spot, police said.

They were arrested within 24 hours, The Times of India reported, and have been identified as Sohan Kumar, Kudus Ansari and Irshad Ansari.

A case has been filed against the accused persons under Indian Penal Code sections 366(A)(punishment for sex with a minor) and 376(D)(punishment for gang rape). They have also been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“It was a blind case as the accused persons were unknown,” said Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Surinder Jha. “The girl has said that the assailants had refuelled their car [after kidnapping her] for Rs 1,010 at a petrol pump but she did not know where.”

The police then visited every fuel pump in and around Ranchi and found that a car had been refuelled at one of the stations for the exact amount. The car was found to be registered in the name of Kudus Ansari, who was arrested from his house. He gave information to the police about the two other accused.