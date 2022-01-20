India on Thursday morning recorded 3,17,532 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally in the country to 3,82,18,773 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The daily case count on Thursday was 12.21% higher than Wednesday’s tally of 2,82,970 infections.

With 491 new deaths, the toll climbed to 4,87,693. There are 19,24,051 active cases in the country and 3,58,07,029 patients have recovered from the infection.

The daily positivity rate was 16.41%.

As many as 1,59,67,55,879 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country since the inoculation drive began in the country on January 16 last year. Of these, 73,38,592 doses were administered on Wednesday alone.

(Source: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

India updates

Delhi and Kerala witnessed a steep increase in coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Kerala registered 34,199 new infections. The new cases on Wednesday were 20.07% higher than Tuesday’s count of 28,481 cases.

Coronavirus cases also increased in Delhi, with the Capital registering 13,785 new infections. The new cases on Wednesday were 17.98% higher than Tuesday’s count of 11,684 cases.

However, Mumbai recorded a dip in coronavirus cases. The city recorded 6,032 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths. The new cases were marginally lower than Tuesday’s figure of 6,149 infections.

In the last 10 days till Wednesday, 400 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and other staff have been infected with the coronavirus disease in Lucknow, reported The Times of India. Of these, 20% are doctors.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that scheduled international commercial flights to and from India will remain suspended till February 28. The curbs will not apply to all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA. Flights under air bubble arrangements can also continue as before.

Global updates

The World Health Organization warned that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over as France, Germany and Brazil registered a record daily rise in infections, reported AFP.

Europe is the epicentre of new outbreaks, with Germany’s cases soaring past 1,00,000 and France reporting nearly half a million cases on Tuesday.

In the United Kingdom, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the pandemic was not over, his government announced that restrictions reimposed last month in view of Omicron would be lifted, reported AFP. Johnson cited data showing that Omicron infections had peaked in the UK.

“I encourage everyone across the country to continue with all the cautious behaviours that we know help to keep each everybody safe,” Johnson said.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 33.74 crore people and killed over 55.64 lakh, according to Johns Hopkins University.