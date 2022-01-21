Here are the top coronavirus developments of the day:

Travellers from any country who test positive for coronavirus upon arriving in Indiawill not mandatorily be kept at an isolation facility, the health ministry has said in a revised set of guidelines. They will be treated according to the standard protocol and can be isolated at home. The new guidelines will be applicable from January 22. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the coronavirus situation in the city was under control, PTI reported. He also said that the government will take a decision on lifting the coronavirus-related curbs within three to four days. “Experts had warned that Delhi can record one lakh cases daily during this wave but that danger has been averted,” he said. The Telangana government will start a door-to-door fever survey from Friday to identify people with coronavirus, The Indian Express reported. Those who show symptoms will be given home isolation kits and medicines, said state Health Minister T Harish Rao. On Thursday, the single-day count of coronavirus cases in the state breached the 4,000-mark for the first time since the second wave of the disease last year. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that 95% of hospital beds in the state were vacant even as the test positivity rate stood at 23.5%, ANI reported. Tope said that districts like Raigad, Pune, Nashik and Nanded were reporting a higher positivity rate than the state’s average. Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Thursday said that the municipal corporation will take a decision on reopening the schools after a review of the coronavirus situation in the city on Saturday, The Indian Express reported. “A total of 3,500 children have tested positive for Covid in the last one month,” he said. “One hundred of them with severe symptoms were hospitalised and 64 are still recovering in hospitals in the city.” In Kerala’s Ernakulam district, the test positivity rate stood at 45.06% on Thursday, The Hindu reported. A total of 9,605 cases coronavirus cases were reported from the district alone. India on Friday morning recorded 3,47,254 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count in the country to 3,85,66,027 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The daily case count on Friday was 9.36% higher than Thursday’s tally of 3,17,532 infections. The Beijing Winter Olympics torch relay will take will take place at a closed venue owing to concerns about coronavirus, organisers said on Friday, Reuters reported. Beijing has been on a high-alert after witnessing small outbreaks of coronavirus in various parts of the country. An Argentine research base in Antarctica witnessed an outbreak of coronavirus after nine unvaccinated staffers tested positive for coronavirus, an official said Thursday according to AFP. A total of 23 scientists and army personnel resident at Argentina’s La Esperanza base have been infected. China on Friday reported the lowest daily tally of locally confirmed Covid-19 cases in nearly two months, Reuters reported.