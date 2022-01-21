A look at the latest developments on Assembly elections from the five states:

The Congress on Friday released its “youth manifesto” for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls in which it promised 20 lakh jobs, PTI reported. Of these, eight lakh employment opportunities will be reserved for women, the party said. At a press conference, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the manifesto was not a document with “hollow words”, but has been drafted after consulting the youth. Aparna Yadav, the sister-in-law of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Friday posted a photo of her meeting with party founder and her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav and seeking his blessings in Lucknow. On Wednesday, she had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Goa Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar’s wife Savitri Kavlekar and two other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders will contest the state Assembly elections as Independent candidates after they were denied a ticket by the saffron party, reported India Today. The other two are former minister Deepak Pauskar and Deputy Speaker Isidore Fernandes. The police said that a case has been registered against the BJP MLA Harendra Singh Rinku, who is contesting the Asmoli Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct and the coronavirus guidelines, reported The Hindu. Police Superintendent Chakresh Mishra said that on Thursday, Rinku had held a meeting in which a large number of people had gathered without masks and in violation of physical distancing norms. Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Rajeshwar Bansal has resigned from the party after his son was refused ticket from Shamli Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh, reported PTI. Rajeshwar Bansal and his son Akhil Bansal, sent their resignations to party leader Jayant Chaudhary on January 20.