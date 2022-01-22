Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his reservations to the amendments recently made by the Centre to Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, ANI reported.

“These proposed amendments affect the spirit of cooperative federalism of our Constitution,” Gehlot said in a tweet. “This will violate the constitutional jurisdiction prescribed for the Central and State Governments and will reduce the spirit of working fearlessly and faithfully in the All India Service officers posted in the state.”

Gehlot is the second Chief Minister to have voiced his opposition to the amendments.

Over the last week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Modi twice, asking him to withdraw the amendment, which she has called “draconian”.

Earlier in January, the Union Personnel Ministry amended existing service rules, purportedly to ensure that enough IAS officers are available for central deputation. In case there is a dispute between the Centre and a state over the deputations, the Centre’s say is final.

On January 12, the Centre further amended the rules through another proposal. It states that if the Centre seeks an officer “in specific situations” and “in public interest”, the state should give its decision on time. If the state administration fails, the officer will be relieved from cadre when the Centre specifies.

Banerjee had said that the government was resorting to “over-centralisation of powers” and had added that such amendments could be misused by political parties.