The big news: Political rallies banned till January 31, and nine other top stories
- Election Commission of India extends embargo on political rallies and roadshows till January 31: Certain relaxations on public meetings for phases one and two of the Assembly elections were announced.
- At least six dead, 15 injured after fire breaks out in 20-storey building in Mumbai: The fire took place on the 18th floor of the 20-storey Kamala Building in the city’s Tardeo area.
- No arrest for actor Dileep till January 27 for allegedly conspiring to kill an officer, says HC: The police have been investigating the actor’s role in a 2017 sexual assault case.
- Jharkhand, Rajasthan chief ministers oppose changes in IAS (Cadre) Rules that affect ‘cooperative federalism’: The rules give Centre more control over administrative officers with the state governments.
- Chargesheet filed against four farmers for death of BJP workers, driver in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Three other farmers were cleared of charges. This is the second chargesheet that has been filed in the case.
- Man arrested for starting chat room on Clubhouse app where Muslim women were verbally abused: The man, 18-year-old Rahul Kapoor, had registered himself on Clubhouse as ‘Bismillah’, the police said.
- Covid-19 vaccines should be given three months after a patient recovers, says Centre: The government’s advisory is also applicable to precautionary doses.
- I’m not saying I’m the CM candidate in Uttar Pradesh, says Priyanka Gandhi: Her clarification came after she was asked on Friday about Congress’ chief ministerial pick, and she had said, ‘You can see my face everywhere, can’t you?’
- Centre blocks 35 YouTube channels, two Twitter and Instagram accounts for ‘anti-India’ content: The accounts were all based in Pakistan, the information and broadcasting ministry said.
- Startups raised more than Rs 1.79 lakh crore in 2021, says Nasscom-Zinnov report: The study also pointed to a two-fold increase in the money raised since 2019.