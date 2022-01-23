A look at the latest developments on Assembly elections from the five states:

The Congress on Saturday announced a list of 40 candidates for the Manipur elections. The 60 seats of the Manipur Assembly will go to polls in two phases on February 27 and March 3 and the results will be announced on March 10. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) has decided to contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls alone, PTI reported on Sunday. The party’s National President Rajiv Ranjan Singh has said that the decision will not affect its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar and at the Centre. Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a door-to-door campaign in Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana on Saturday, NDTV reported. Covid-19 protocols and the Election Commission’s cap on five persons in door-to-door campaigns were not followed, according to the news channel. The region has been embroiled in a controversy after Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Muzaffarnagar riots accused Hukum Singh had claimed in 2016 that a total of 346 families were forced to leave the town because of threats and extortion by “a particular community”, a veiled reference to Muslims in the area. He had later claimed it was not a communal issue. A day after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party, former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar has said that he will withdraw his candidature if the saffron party fields a “good candidate” from the Panaji constituency of the state Assembly, the Hindustan Times reported. After being denied a BJP ticket from the state capital, Utpal Parrikar had announced that he will contest as an Independent candidate. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday announced an alliance in Uttar Pradesh with backward community leader Babu Singh Kushwaha and the Bharat Mukti Morcha, PTI reported.