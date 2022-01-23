Here are the top coronavirus related developments of the day:

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease is in the community transmission stage in India and has become the dominant strain in multiple metro cities where new cases have been rising exponentially, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, the country’s genome sequencing body has said in its latest bulletin. It also said that while most Omicron cases have so far been asymptomatic or mild, hospitalisations and intensive care unit cases have been increasing in the current wave. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday called off her wedding as she tightened Covid-19 restrictions amid an outbreak of the Omicron variant, reported AFP. The new restrictions include a limit of 100 people at wedding events. The reproduction rate, or R value, of Covid-19 in India has reduced to 1.57 in the week between January 14 and January 21, PTI reported, citing a preliminary analysis by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. The analysis also said that the national peak of the third Covid-19 wave is expected to come in the next fortnight. The R value measures how many people are being infected by one Covid-positive person on an average. The number of infections keeps rising if the R value is more than 1. If the value declines, the infection will eventually stop spreading. The Kerala health department has instructed private hospitals in the state to set aside 50% of their beds for coronavirus patients, reported PTI. The department asked private hospitals to hand over details of daily admissions in the intensive care units, use of ventilators and availability of beds to the district medical officers. The deputy sarpanch of Kasor village in Gujarat’s Anand district was among 100 people booked for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms by taking part in a victory procession, reported PTI, citing the police. An official said that the roadshow was taken out in support of Baluben Parmar after she was elected as the deputy sarpanch. India recorded 3,33,533 new coronavirus cases on Sunday morning, taking the infection count in the country to 3,92,37,264 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The toll rose to 4,89,409 as 525 more people died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, government data showed. The number of daily cases was 1.23% fewer than Saturday’s count of 3,37,704 infections. The country’s active caseload rose by 73,840 infections to 21,87,205. The Union health ministry has asked states to delay administering vaccine doses, including booster shots, by three months for people who have recently been infected with the coronavirus disease, reported the Hindustan Times. Additional Health Secretary Vikas Sheel said he wrote the letter as several states and Union Territories wanted guidance on how to go about vaccinating either those with an active illness or those who have recently recovered. Beijing city officials on Sunday said all 20 lakh people living in a neighbourhood, where they have identified a small cluster of Covid-19 infections will be tested, reported AFP. This comes less than two weeks ahead of the beginning of the Winter Olympics. About 38,000 people across France protested against the vaccination health pass that is set to become mandatory for access to public places such as restaurants or bars and for using inter-regional public transport, AFP reported. Those opposing the mandate say the measures impinge upon their “freedom” and are rallying against what they describe is a form of social apartheid. The United States’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that unvaccinated adults infected with coronavirus were 17 times more likely to be hospitalised, The Guardian reported. The risk is three times higher in unvaccinated citizens aged 65 and above.