A look at the latest developments on Assembly elections from the five states:

Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary CT Ravi has asked late Union Defence Minister and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar to reconsider his decision to contest as an independent candidate from Panaji, ANI reported. Utpal Parrikar had resigned from the BJP after it gave the Panaji ticket to Atanasio Monserrate. Utpal Parrikar wanted to contest from Panaji as his father had held the constituency for 25 years before. The BJP’s candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Miranpur constituency Preshant Gujjar was booked for inflammatory speeches and for holding a physical meeting despite a ban by the election panel, the police said on Monday according to PTI. Gujjar purportedly told his followers that Samajwadi Party was a Muslim’s party. Kakroli Station House Officer Sunil Sharma said that Gujjar was booked after investigating the video of the speech that was widely circulated on social media. Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, on Monday received a notice from the Election Commission for violating Covid-19 protocols, NDTV reported. Mann on Sunday launched his campaign for the Punjab Assembly polls from the Dhuri assembly seat despite rallies and roadshows being banned till January 31. Two former MLAs of the Samajwadi Party Mukesh Srivastava and Ramtej Yadav and their supporters were booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and coronavirus protocols in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, the police said on Sunday according to PTI. Additional Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said they were campaigning without prior permission. Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati on Monday said the BJP government has been trying to usurp the credit for works that she undertook when she was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. She added that poor law and order, migration and unemployment were among the primary challenges to the state currently. “Fear, corruption, discrimination and insecurity of life and property, that is, poor law and order, unemployment and migration of lakhs, are the biggest problems of this state with a huge population,” Mayawati said in a tweet.