The equity markets crashed in Monday’s intra-day trading as the 30-share BSE Sensex was down more than 1,000 points at 12.10 pm. The index was close to plunging below the 58,000-mark. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty had also lost over 1.8% and was trading under the 17,300-mark.

The markets have been bleeding for a while now as Sensex had lost over 2,500 points in four trading sessions last week, according to Mint.

The downturn in the markets is largely due to a rise in treasury yields in the United States and concerns that the country’s Federal Reserve will increase key interest rates. Higher US yields and interest rate hikes tend to make investments in equities in emerging markets like India less attractive, leading to an outflow of foreign funds.

“The broad-based selling we saw last week has spilled over and only after the Fed [Federal Reserve] meeting this week, we will be able to get some clarity on further moves,” Anita Gandhi, director at financial services firm Arihant Capital Markets, told Reuters.

Moreover, the trading pattern typically becomes volatile in weeks leading to the Union Budget in anticipation of the finance minister’s announcements. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

All the sectoral sub-indices were in the losses in afternoon trading on Monday. The Nifty Realty (5.31%), Nifty Media (4.50%) and Nifty Metal (3.93%) sub-indices were losing the most.

Among major stocks, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Tata Steel, Titan and Reliance were losing in the range of 2.5% to 5% on the BSE. New entrants to the bourses, like food delivery platform Zomato (18.5%), online retailer Nykaa (10.3%) and digital payment platfrom PayTM’s parent company One97 Communications (5.75%) were also making heavy losses.

“Most stocks that went public recently are very expensive and a much needed correction is now underway,” Gandhi told Reuters.