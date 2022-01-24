Sharad Pawar tests positive for coronavirus, says there is no cause for concern
He has asked people who came in contact him over the last few days to get tested.
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He also said that there was no cause for concern.
“I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor,” he said in a tweet. “I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions.”
On Sunday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu too had tested positive for the disease.
Earlier this month, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and his Bihar and Karnataka counterparts Nitish Kumar and Basavaraj Bommai and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had also tested positive.