The Tamil Nadu and West Bengal governments on Wednesday showcased their tableaux, originally proposed for the Republic Day parade in Delhi, during celebrations in their states.

Last week, the Union government had rejected the states’ tableaux, following which the chief ministers had expressed their disappointment.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu displayed four tableaux in Chennai, showcasing the contributions of freedom fighters from the state in the Indian Independence movement, reported The News Minute.

The tableaux depicted the 1806 Vellore Sepoy Mutiny and freedom fighters Rani Velu Nachiyar, Subramania Bharati, Subramaniya Siva, C Rajagopalachari, VO Chidambaranar and others. The floats also featured social activist Periyar.

#RepublicDayIndia Tamil Nadu tableau (which was “rejected” by the powers that be in Delhi) pic.twitter.com/sASlRZuNL8 — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) January 26, 2022

West Bengal also displayed the tableau on freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose at the Republic Day parade on Kolkata’s Red Road, reported ANI.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, senior officers of the Eastern Command, members of the state administration and the Kolkata Police attended the parade. It was led by Brigadier DS Saini of the Rajput Regiment.

There were 21 tableaux in the Delhi parade of which 12 belonged to the states and nine to ministries or government departments.

Floats on women empowerment, Subhash Chandra Bose, guiding principles of Lok Adalats, among others were featured during the parade. Several states also displayed their heritage and demographic through their tableaux.