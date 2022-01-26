Mobile internet services were suspended in Kashmir on Wednesday morning as a precautionary measure to ensure peaceful Republic Day celebrations, PTI reported, citing officials.

The restriction was imposed even as authorities had on Tuesday said that there would be no curbs on internet usage or the movement of people on Republic Day.

“There will be no restriction on movements tomorrow [Republic Day],” Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar was reported as saying by The Free Press Kashmir. “General public are requested to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” Kumar had said.

However, mobile internet services were snapped on Wednesday morning, before they were restored in the afternoon. Mobile phone services and broadband connectivity were unaffected, according to PTI.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah criticised the restrictions on mobile internet services.

“Lies, lies & more lies,” he wrote on Twitter. “Your ‘top officials’ don’t seem to know their elbows from their behinds. So much for ‘no internet shutdown’, mobile internet has been shutdown since this morning.”

Lies, lies & more lies. Your “top officials” don’t seem to know their elbows from their behinds. So much for “no internet shutdown”, mobile internet has been shutdown since this morning. https://t.co/tXMwHkfnS7 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 26, 2022

Security forces were also deployed at various spots and commuters and vehicles entering Srinagar were being frisked, according to The Free Press Kashmir. Public transport was not available and shops and other business establishment remained shut.