The big news: Railways suspends recruitment amid protests by candidates, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Republic Day was celebrated across the nation, and China said it would soon hand over to India the boy who went missing from Arunachal Pradesh.
A look at the biggest headlines right now:
- Railways suspends second stage of recruitment tests after aspirants protest alleged erroneous result: The candidates have claimed that the cut-off was very high and that a single candidate was selected for several roles, limiting the opportunities for other aspirants. On Tuesday, the job aspirants set a passenger train on fire and threw stones at police in Bihar.
- On Republic Day, India showcases military prowess, cultural diversity: The Republic Day parade in Delhi featured 21 tableaux, a 75-aircraft flypast by the Indian Air Force and cultural performances by over 480 dancers from across the country. Mobile internet services were suspended in Kashmir even as authorities had assured no such restrictions will be imposed. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu and West Bengal governments on Wednesday showcased their tableaux, originally proposed for the Republic Day parade in Delhi, during celebrations in their states. Last week, the Union government had rejected the states’ tableaux.
- Chinese army to soon convey date and time for handing over missing Arunachal boy, says law minister: Last week, a BJP MP had claimed that the Chinese troops have abducted a 17-year old. On January 23, China confirmed that it has found a boy, but his identity is yet to be ascertained.
- Kerala reports over 49,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours: Karnataka also recorded 48,905 cases, of which 22,427 infections were detected in capital Bengaluru alone. Meanwhile, national Capital Delhi reported 7,498 cases and the city’s positivity rate stood at 10.59%.
- Pfizer, BioNTech begin trial to study Omicron-specific vaccine: The study will be conducted on up to 1,420 participants from the ages of 18 years to 55 years. The participants will be divided into three groups – one that has received two doses of the current Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, one that has received three doses, and another that has not received any vaccine.
- Sharjeel Imam’s speeches had tendency to create public disorder, incite violence, says Delhi court: A sessions court in the national Capital had framed charges against Imam on Monday for making allegedly inflammatory speeches during the anti-CAA protests. The detailed order was made available on Tuesday.
- Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee rejects Padma Bhushan award, singer Sandhya Mukherjee declines Padma Shri: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) quoted Bhattacharjee as saying that he did not know about the Padma Bhushan award and was not informed about it. Meanwhile, Mukherjee’s daughter said that after a career spanning over about eight decades, being chosen for Padma Shri was “demeaning for a singer of her stature”.
- Days after being dragged off train, Muslim man arrested in Madhya Pradesh under anti-conversion law: The complaint was lodged by the Hindu woman who was travelling with him when they were accosted by members of Bajarang Dal.
- Eight-year-old girl allegedly raped by two minors in Delhi, admitted to ICU: The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections that provide punishment for kidnapping and rape, and have apprehended the boys.
- Teaching Hindi as a third language will not be harmful, Madras HC tells Tamil Nadu government: The state has been critical of the Centre’s New Education Policy which recommends teaching students two Indian languages.