A look at the latest developments on Assembly elections from the five states:

Azad Samaj Party founder Chandra Shekhar Aazad on Thursday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath will lose from Gorakhpur constituency, in a repeat of 1971 Assembly polls, PTI reported. “In 1971, a sitting [Uttar Pradesh] Chief Minister TN Singh was defeated by the people of Gorakhpur,” he said. “Similarly, Adityanath is the CM now and is responsible for the destruction of UP and Gorakhpur in the last five years.” Aazad said that he will defeat Adityanath. Utpal Parrikar, the son of former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, will file his nomination from the Panaji Assembly constituency on Thursday as an independent candidate, reported India Today. Utpal Parrikar had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party after it fielded another candidate from Panaji constituency, which was held by Manohar Parrikar for 25 years. The Bharatiya Janata Party released a list of 27 candidates for the Punjab Assembly polls, reported ANI. Fateh Singh Bajwa, who left Congress in 2017 to join the saffron party, will contest for the Batala seat. National Commission of Scheduled Castes Chairperson Vijay Sampla will contest for the Phagwara seat. The Samajwadi Party on Thursday declared a third list of 56 candidates for the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, PTI reported. So far, it has announced 254 candidates. The party has fielded former Bahujan Samaj Party leaders Ram Achal Rajbhar from Akbarpur and Lalji Verma of Katehari. Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Ram Govind Chaudhary will contest from the Bansdeeh seat of Ballia district. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami filed his nominations from the Khatima Assembly seat, reported PTI. Dhami offered prayers at a local temple and held a door-to-door campaign before filing his nominations.