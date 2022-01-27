A group of 109 former civil servants on Thursday released a statement criticising the amendments made by the Centre to the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules in January.

“We are [...] of the view that the proposed set of amendments to the cadre rules of the three AIS are arbitrary, unreasonable and unconstitutional,” the statement read.

The signatories, under the Constitutional Conduct Group, include former civil servants Anita Agnihotri, Harsh Mander, Najeeb Jung and AS Dulat.

The amendment row triggered off after the Centre on January 12, wrote to state governments proposing changes in Rule 6 (deputation of cadre officers) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954.

If cleared, the four proposed amendments would allow the Centre to put officers on central deputation bypassing objections from state governments. In case of delay in the central deputation of a state cadre officer, they “shall stand relieved from cadre” by the Centre’s order, as per the proposed changes.

The Centre will also get to decide the number of officers to be put on central deputation and will have the final word in case of a dispute with states.

The Constitutional Conduct Group on Thursday said that the amendments interfered with the basic structure of the Constitution and will allow “greater scope for abuse of power” by the Centre.

The former civil servants stated that all officers are divided into state-based cadres, with the Centre borrowing from them. They added that the state administrations grooms the officers primarily. It fosters a strong relationship between the cadres and the state.

“The proposed amendment to the Cadre Rules fundamentally alters this relationship and makes a mockery of the delicate federal balance that the AIS are designed to maintain,” the statement read.

It added that it gives the borrower – the Centre – more rights on the state which lend the officers.

The former civil servants also said that it was clear that the Centre had not thought over the amendments properly and had not consulted over them adequately. “[It] shows the present establishment’s by now familiar penchant for arbitrary exercise of centralised power,” the statement read.

The changes to the rules were first criticised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice in 10 days, calling the amendments against the federal structure and draconian.

Since then, Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister MK Stalin, Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan, Telangana’s Chandrashekhar Rao, Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren, Rajasthan’s Ashok Ghelot and Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel have also voiced their opposition to the changed rules.

Here is the full text of the statement:

