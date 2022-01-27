A look at the biggest headlines right now:

  1. Chinese Army has handed over youth who went missing from Arunachal Pradesh, says Union law minister: On January 19, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tapir Gao had claimed that the Chinese Army had abducted 17-year-old Miram Taron from Indian territory.
  2. Tata Sons takes over Air India: The Ministry of Finance said that strategic disinvestment of the airline was complete and the government had received Rs 2,700 from Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Sons. A debt of Rs 15,300 in Air India and Air India Express, 100% shares of the two entities and 50% shares of the airport service provider Air India SATS have been transferred to the Tata Group.
  3. Covishield, Covaxin granted regular market approval, says health minister: The lifting of the emergency use authorisation label effectively makes availability of vaccines easier and provide an opportunity for its entry into the distribution channel.
  4. Delhi woman sexually assaulted, paraded by neighbours, four arrested after video went viral: Videos of the incident went viral in which the woman could be seen being forced to walk on a street with her face blackened and hair chopped off. The woman told the Delhi Commission for Women that she had been gangraped, but the police have not confirmed that.
  5.  Twitter limiting my followers under pressure from government, Rahul Gandhi tells company CEO: Twitter replied to the Congress leader’s claim saying that his followers were “meaningful and accurate”.
  6. Centre says Covid-19 cases are plateauing, fewer patients requiring oxygen, ICU beds: At a press conference, health ministry’s Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said the trend needs to observed.
  7. Weekend curfew lifted in Delhi, odd-even rule for opening of shops cancelled: Restaurants, bars and theatres have been allowed to reopen with 50% seating capacity. Government offices can also operate with half of their staff members.
  8. Actor Dileep not to be arrested till February 2 in conspiracy to kill police officer case, says Kerala HC: In a purported audio clip, the actor can be allegedly heard saying that the investigating officer in 2017 sexual assault case against him “is going to suffer”.
  9. Ukraine, Russia agree to continue talks on ceasefire, US warns Moscow against invasion: Tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensified after the former country, last year, gathered one lakh troops near the Ukrainian border.
  10. England lifts Covid-19 curbs, masks no longer mandatory in public places: Residents will not have to produce vaccine passes to enter nightclubs and other venues from Thursday.