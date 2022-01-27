The big news: China hands over Arunachal Pradesh boy who went missing, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Tata Sons took over Air India, and Covishield and Covaxin were granted regular market approval.
A look at the biggest headlines right now:
- Chinese Army has handed over youth who went missing from Arunachal Pradesh, says Union law minister: On January 19, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tapir Gao had claimed that the Chinese Army had abducted 17-year-old Miram Taron from Indian territory.
- Tata Sons takes over Air India: The Ministry of Finance said that strategic disinvestment of the airline was complete and the government had received Rs 2,700 from Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Sons. A debt of Rs 15,300 in Air India and Air India Express, 100% shares of the two entities and 50% shares of the airport service provider Air India SATS have been transferred to the Tata Group.
- Covishield, Covaxin granted regular market approval, says health minister: The lifting of the emergency use authorisation label effectively makes availability of vaccines easier and provide an opportunity for its entry into the distribution channel.
- Delhi woman sexually assaulted, paraded by neighbours, four arrested after video went viral: Videos of the incident went viral in which the woman could be seen being forced to walk on a street with her face blackened and hair chopped off. The woman told the Delhi Commission for Women that she had been gangraped, but the police have not confirmed that.
- Twitter limiting my followers under pressure from government, Rahul Gandhi tells company CEO: Twitter replied to the Congress leader’s claim saying that his followers were “meaningful and accurate”.
- Centre says Covid-19 cases are plateauing, fewer patients requiring oxygen, ICU beds: At a press conference, health ministry’s Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said the trend needs to observed.
- Weekend curfew lifted in Delhi, odd-even rule for opening of shops cancelled: Restaurants, bars and theatres have been allowed to reopen with 50% seating capacity. Government offices can also operate with half of their staff members.
- Actor Dileep not to be arrested till February 2 in conspiracy to kill police officer case, says Kerala HC: In a purported audio clip, the actor can be allegedly heard saying that the investigating officer in 2017 sexual assault case against him “is going to suffer”.
- Ukraine, Russia agree to continue talks on ceasefire, US warns Moscow against invasion: Tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensified after the former country, last year, gathered one lakh troops near the Ukrainian border.
- England lifts Covid-19 curbs, masks no longer mandatory in public places: Residents will not have to produce vaccine passes to enter nightclubs and other venues from Thursday.