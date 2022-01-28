Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter Soundarya was found hanging in an apartment in Bengaluru on Friday. The post-mortem of the body is being done at the city’s Bowring and Lord Curzon Hospital, ANI reported, citing Yediyurappa’s office.

Officers from Bengaluru’s High Grounds police station have started an investigation into the matter, according to ANI.

Soundarya was in her early-30s and was a doctor at a private hospital in Bengaluru, according to News18.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai and other members of the state Cabinet visited the hospital after Saundarya’s body was found on Friday morning, according to News18.

