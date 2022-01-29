India on Saturday recorded 2,35,532 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 4,08,58,241 since the pandemic began in January 2020. In the past 24 hours, 613 people died due to the virus, taking the official toll to 4,92,940.

The daily positivity rate dropped further, from 15.88% to 13.39%, while the recovery rate was 93.89%. Over the past day, there have been 3,35,939 recoveries.

Around 17.59 lakh tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

More details to follow.