Five suspected militants have been killed in two separate gunfights with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 12 hours, the police said on Sunday morning. Those killed were allegedly members of terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, according to the police.

One of the the suspected militants was from Pakistan, while Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Zahid Wani was also killed, Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

05 #terrorists of #Pakistan sponsored proscribed #terror outfits LeT & JeM killed in dual #encounters in last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani & a Pakistani terrorist among the killed. Big #success for us: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 30, 2022

Four suspected militants were killed in a gunfight in Naira area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Meanwhile, another militant was killed in Charar-i-Sharief town of Budgam district, the police said.

Arms, ammunition and incriminating material were recovered from the militants at both places, according to police.