India on Sunday reported 2,34,281 new cases of Covid-19, taking the overall tally of infections since the pandemic began in early-2020 to 4,10,92,522.

The toll rose by 893 in the last 24 hours to 4,94,091. The toll includes 258 backlog deaths that Kerala added to its tally of fatalities on Saturday, data from the Union health ministry showed.

The number of new cases was marginally fewer than Saturday’s tally of 2,35,532 infections. However, the positivity rate rose to 14.5% from 13.39% on Saturday. There were 18,84,937 active cases of Covid-19 in the country on Sunday morning.

(Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

India updates

For the second straight week, the Kerala government has imposed lockdown-like restrictions in the state on Sunday, India Today reported. Kerala has been reposring more than 50,000 daily cases on a consistent basis.

Only shops selling essential items will be allowed to remain open on Sunday, the state government has ordered. People will be allowed to travel only for emergency purposes. Examinations which have been previously scheduled will be held, and buses will ply on long-distance routes, India Today reported.

Sunday lockdown in Kerala to mitigate the spread of COVID19 infection



The State recorded over 50,000 fresh infections yesterday



Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram pic.twitter.com/LWrhplOxCR — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturdat that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic seemed to be declining, PTI reported. He, however, noted that cities like Pune and Nagpur and some rural areas were still reporting an increase in daily cases.