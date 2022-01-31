India’s Gross Domestic Product growth rate is projected to grow by 8% to 8.5% in the next fiscal year of 2022-’23, the government said on Monday in the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, PTI reported.

The finance minister will present the country’s annual Budget on Tuesday. The Economic Survey, presented a day ahead of the Budget, details the state of the country’s economy and suggests policy measures to accelerate growth. Though, the survey has often missed targets.

Meanwhile, the survey pegged GDP growth in this fiscal year (2021-’22) at 9.2%. This is in line with the first advanced estimate released by the government’s National Statistical Office earlier this month.

The government’s estimate of 9.2% growth for the current financial year was a bit lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s growth projection made during a policy review meeting in December. The central bank had projected the economy to grow at 9.5%, assuming that would be no resurgence of coronavirus infections in India.

The survey said that growth in the next financial year will be supported by “widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms, easing of regulations, robust export growth and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending”, PTI reported.

The growth projections for the next fiscal year are based on the projections that global oil price will come down to the range of $70-75, from the current price of $90, the survey stated. The government also added a caveat that the projection is based on the assumption that there will be no further debilitating economic disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The report stressed that indicators of India’s overall macro economy show that it is “well placed to take on the challenges” of the coming fiscal year, helped by improving farm and industrial output growth.

Newly-appointed Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran will address a press conference at 3.45 pm to speak about the findings of the Economic Survey. The survey is authored by a team led by the chief economic advisor.

Earlier on Monday, the Budget session of Parliament commenced with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The first part of the Budget session will end on February 11, and the second part will be held from March 14 to April 8.