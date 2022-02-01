Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Parliament, Sensex jumps over 800 points
The finance minister will present the government's annual Budget at 11 am.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the next financial year 2022-’23 in Parliament at 11 am on Monday.
The finance minister is likely to step up spending on infrastructure and health services. As the Budget comes days before the start of Assembly elections in five states, Sitharaman might be spurred to provide relief to the salaried class amid rising prices of everyday items.
A day before the Budget, the Economic Survey forecast that Indian economy will grow 8% to 8.5% for the fiscal year starting in April (2022-’23), down from 9.2% projected in the current year (2021-’22). The survey, which details the state of the country’s economy and suggests policy measures to accelerate growth, warned about risks from global inflation and disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It also noted that the Indian economy is well placed to face challenges in 2022’-23.
Live updates
10.40 am: The Union Cabinet has approved the 2022 Budget, reports ANI. In a short while, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present it in Parliament.
10.35 am: The BSE Sensex rises more than 800 points in morning trade and the NSE Nifty soars above 17,500-levels.
10.22 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Parliament to attend the Cabinet meeting ahead of the Budget presentation, reports CNBC TV18. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Railways, Communications and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi are among those attending the meeting.
10.15 am: Today’s Budget will be the tenth one presented by the Modi government as the country grapples with rising inequalities. In a recent survey by the Fight Inequality Alliance, 80% of the respondents said that a “Covid surcharge” should be imposed on those earning more than Rs 2 crore per year.
10.05 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Parliament, reports ANI.
9.40 am: The finance minister and her team meet President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
9.25 am: Sensex surges over 500 points ahead of Budget, Nifty trades above 17,500. ICICI Bank, Infosys IndusInd Bank, HDFC are among the top gainers today.
9.07 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from the Ministry of Finance. She will present the annual Budget via a tablet instead of the traditional red “bahi-khata” or cloth ledger.
8.48 am: Minister of State Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, tells ANI that the finance minister will deliver an “inclusive Budget” today. “It will be benefiting everyone...All sectors [including farmers] should have expectations from today’s Budget,” he says.
8.45 am: Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance ahead of the annual Budget on Tuesday.
8 am: Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram criticises the Economic Survey, presented a day ahead of the Budget. He says it is a time for “contrition and change of approach, not for boasts and no change”.
In a series of tweets, Chidambaram states that the Economic Survey repeats “ad nauseum” that at the end of 2021-’22, the economy would have recovered to the “pre-pandemic level”.