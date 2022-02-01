Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the Covid-19 pandemic has accentuated mental health problems in the country and announced that the government will be launching a National Tele Mental Health programme.

While presenting the Budget for 2022-’23, the finance minister said that the programme will include a network of 23 tele mental health centres of excellence across the country.

The centres would help improve the access to quality mental health counselling and care services, Sitharaman said, adding that the Bengaluru-based National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, or NIMHANS, would be its nodal centre.

The International Institute of Information Technology in Bangalore would provide technological support for the mental health programme, the finance minister said.

In her speech on Tuesday, Sitharaman announced that the outlay for health and wellbeing will be Rs 86,606 crore, an increase of Rs 12,004 or 16% from 2021-’22.

“A new open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem will be rolled out,” Sitharaman said. “It will comprehensively consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework, and shall provide universal access to health facilities.”

Sitharaman also announced that nearly two lakh anganwadis will be upgraded in the country under the Centre’s Saksham scheme.

The Saksham scheme was first announced in the Budget speech of 2021-’22 under Mission Poshan 2.0. The scheme aims to upgrade anganwadi centres with additional facilities, including smart learning, smart teaching and creche.

In her speech, Sitharaman acknowledged the ongoing vaccination campaign against the coronavirus and said that it had helped significantly to fight the pandemic.