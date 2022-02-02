A look at the biggest headlines right now:

  1. Divide between two ‘Indias’ is widening, says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha speech: One India is for the wealthy and the other is for the poor, he said.
  2. MK Stalin writes to 37 national leaders, says diversity under threat of bigotry, religious hegemony: The Tamil Nadu chief minister asked political parties to nominate members to the All India Federation for Social Justice which he launched on January 26.
  3. Condemning every man as a rapist is not advisable, says Smriti Irani in Rajya Sabha: The minister for women and child development made the statement in response to a question on marital rape by Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam.
  4. Mumbai court issues summons to Mamata Banerjee on a complaint alleging that she disrespected the national anthem: The West Bengal chief minister has been asked to appear before the court on March 2.
  5. Kerala HC defers Centre’s decision to ban MediaOne TV channel, asks why was the licence revoked: The court also asked the home ministry for files that recommended cancellation of licence.
  6. Induction of women fighter pilots in the air force to become permanent programme, says Rajnath Singh: In 2015, the government had announced that the Indian Air Force will induct women fighter pilots for five years on an “experimental basis”.
  7. Trinamool Congress will field candidates in UP for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister urged regional parties to unite to defeat the BJP.
  8. Speed up Covid-19 vaccination coverage for teens, Centre tells states: So far, 63% of the beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of the vaccine.
  9. As many as 73 militants, 28 security personnel killed between December 1 and January 26 in Jammu and Kashmir, says Centre: During this period, two civilians also died in the Union Territory.
  10. Union Budget fails to address India’s unemployment problem, says leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha: Mallikarjun Kharge also noted that in 2014, the Centre had guaranteed 2 crore jobs every year, whereas this year it has promised 60 lakh jobs for next five years.