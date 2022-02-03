The big news: Asaduddin Owaisi’s car shot at in Uttar Pradesh and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Indian diplomat to skip Winter Olympics in China and Tamil Nadu governor returns Bill to exempt students from NEET at undergraduate level.
A look at the biggest headlines now:
- Shots fired at Asaduddin Owaisi’s car in Uttar Pradesh, police apprehend one person: The Hyderabad MP asked the Election Commission to order an independent inquiry into the matter.
- Indian diplomat to skip Winter Olympics after China honours PLA’s Galwan commander as torchbearer: External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Chinese action was ‘regrettable’.
- Tamil Nadu governor returns Bill passed by Assembly to exempt students from NEET at undergraduate level: Governor RN Ravi said it is against students from rural areas and who are economically poor.
- The government wants to alter the history, says Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra: She was speaking in Lok Sabha.
- Islamic State leader killed in raid by American special forces in Syria: US President Joe Biden says the terrorist chose to ‘blow himself up’ instead of being captured.
- Andhra Pradesh government employees oppose pay revision, go on protest march in Vijayawada: Leaders have warned that the agitation will be intensified and that staff will be on an indefinite strike from February 7.
- India’s service sector activity hit six-month low in January, survey shows: Input expenses increased due to higher food, fuel, material, staff and transportation costs, the report said.
- India is witnessing trailers of future conflicts, says Army chief MM Naravane: He added that border disputes with nuclear-capable neighbours and state-sponsored proxy wars were stretching the resources of the security apparatus.
- Meta shares plunge by over 20% after Facebook’s daily active users fall for first time: The company blamed Apple Inc’s privacy features and an increase in competition from rivals like TikTok for the loss.
- US to deploy 3,000 troops to Europe, Russia calls it ‘destructive step’ amid ongoing standoff with Ukraine: Russia has amassed over 1 lakh troops near the Ukrainian border, raising fears of an invasion.