The big news: Asaduddin Owaisi refuses Z security after his car was shot at and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Centre says Chinese bridge across Pangong lake is in an illegally-held area and college in Karnataka bans student wearing hijabs on campus.
A look at the biggest headlines right now:
- Asaduddin Owaisi rejects Z security cover given to him a day after firing on his car in Uttar Pradesh: CCTV footage shows two men firing at Asaduddin Owaisi’s car in UP’s Hapur district
- Chinese bridge across Pangong Tso lake is built in illegally-held area, says Centre: The government of India has never accepted this illegal occupation, said Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.
- Private college in Karnataka’s Udupi district bars students wearing hijabs from entering campus: This came a day after a government pre-university college in the same district also barred students from attending classes.
- Police say actor Dileep’s offence is serious, oppose pre-arrest bail in Kerala sexual assault case: Kerala High Court to decide on the actor’s anticipatory bail on Monday.
- Opposition MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha in protest over Tamil Nadu NEET Bill: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government will convene an all-party meeting in the state on Saturday. The BJP has said its members will not attend it.
- Centre claims it acted against 160 TV news channels as their content harmed India’s integrity: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also said that it had no role to play regarding the suspension of the Malayalam channel MediaOne.
- Delhi schools will open from February 7, night curfew imposed to control Covid-19 to start from 11 pm: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority said that teachers who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to enter the schools.
- Haryana moves Supreme Court against High Court’s stay order on 75% job reservation for locals: Chief Justice NV Ramana agreed to list the matter on February 7.
- High Court says it will hear pleas seeking action against politicians from February 8 in 2020 Delhi violence case: Most of the petitions have sought an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.
- JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar appointed as next University Grants Commission chairperson: Kumar’s tenure at the university has witnessed several controversies, including the 2016 sedition row and the disappearance of a student.