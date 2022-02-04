A look at the biggest headlines right now:

  1. Asaduddin Owaisi rejects Z security cover given to him a day after firing on his car in Uttar Pradesh: CCTV footage shows two men firing at Asaduddin Owaisi’s car in UP’s Hapur district
  2. Chinese bridge across Pangong Tso lake is built in illegally-held area, says Centre: The government of India has never accepted this illegal occupation, said Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.
  3. Private college in Karnataka’s Udupi district bars students wearing hijabs from entering campus: This came a day after a government pre-university college in the same district also barred students from attending classes.
  4. Police say actor Dileep’s offence is serious, oppose pre-arrest bail in Kerala sexual assault case: Kerala High Court to decide on the actor’s anticipatory bail on Monday.
  5. Opposition MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha in protest over Tamil Nadu NEET Bill: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government will convene an all-party meeting in the state on Saturday. The BJP has said its members will not attend it.
  6. Centre claims it acted against 160 TV news channels as their content harmed India’s integrity: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also said that it had no role to play regarding the suspension of the Malayalam channel MediaOne.
  7. Delhi schools will open from February 7, night curfew imposed to control Covid-19 to start from 11 pm: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority said that teachers who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to enter the schools.
  8. Haryana moves Supreme Court against High Court’s stay order on 75% job reservation for locals: Chief Justice NV Ramana agreed to list the matter on February 7.
  9. High Court says it will hear pleas seeking action against politicians from February 8 in 2020 Delhi violence case: Most of the petitions have sought an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.
  10. JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar appointed as next University Grants Commission chairperson: Kumar’s tenure at the university has witnessed several controversies, including the 2016 sedition row and the disappearance of a student.