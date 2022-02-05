Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is in a critical condition after her health deteriorated again on Saturday.

“Mangeshkar is on ventilator support,” said Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The 92-year-old singer remains in the intensive care unit under the observation of doctors.

The playback singer had been hospitalised on January 8 following a diagnosis of pneumonia and Covid-19. Although she recovered from both illnesses, she continued to be under observation at the hospital.

In an update on January 22, her family had said Mangeshkar was responding positively to the treatment and had shown signs of improvement. On January 25, her family said Mangeshkar’s health had improved marginally and she was still in the intensive care unit.

Mangeshkar is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke awards. Her career began in the 1940s and endured all the way into the present. She has worked with nearly every director of repute.