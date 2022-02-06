In photos: Lata Mangeshkar’s body taken home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend funeral
Hundreds of fans thronged the roads to get the last glimpse of the singer. Actors and politicians visited her home to pay final tributes.
Singer Lata Mangeshkar’s body was taken from Mumbai city’s Breach Candy Hospital to her home on Sunday amid tight security, PTI.
The playback singer died at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning. She had been hospitalised on January 8 following a diagnosis of pneumonia and Covid-19. Although she recovered from both illnesses, she continued to be under observation at the hospital.
Mangeshkar will be cremated with full state honours at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will be arriving in Mumbai to pay respects to Mangeshkar.
Hundreds of fans and well-wishers gathered outside the medical facility to catch a final glimpse of the singer.
More that 50 police officers were stationed outside the hospital, PTI reported. Since the morning, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar have visited the hospital.
Police had cleared the road to Mangeshkar’s resident Prabhuhunj on Pedder Road, which is two minutes away from the hospital.
The ambulance carrying Mangeshkar’s body was escorted by a convoy of more than 10 cars, including those of Tendulkar and Thackeray, according to PTI.
Celebrities like lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Amitabh Bachchan arrived at Prabhukunj to pay tributes to Mangeshkar.
