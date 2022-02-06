Singer Lata Mangeshkar’s body was taken from Mumbai city’s Breach Candy Hospital to her home on Sunday amid tight security, PTI.

The playback singer died at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning. She had been hospitalised on January 8 following a diagnosis of pneumonia and Covid-19. Although she recovered from both illnesses, she continued to be under observation at the hospital.

Mangeshkar will be cremated with full state honours at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will be arriving in Mumbai to pay respects to Mangeshkar.

Hundreds of fans and well-wishers gathered outside the medical facility to catch a final glimpse of the singer.

Members of the media gather outside Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital where Bollywood playback singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted. (Credit: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP)

More that 50 police officers were stationed outside the hospital, PTI reported. Since the morning, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar have visited the hospital.

Sachin Tendulkar arrives to pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital pic.twitter.com/yn75CCYmys — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Reshmi Thackeray, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Sharad Pawar along with Sanjay Raut, leave Breach Candy Hospital after paying tribute to #LataMangeshkar



(Pics - @BhushanKoyande5) Track updates - https://t.co/Pop1FozvCx pic.twitter.com/3ZAzIVv75x — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) February 6, 2022

• Aditya Thackeray at Shivaji Park, #Mumbai, to oversee arrangements for #LataMangeshkar’s last rites

• Lata Mangeshkar will be cremated at Shivaji Park ground at 6.30 pm today.

(Photos by @yogenshahyogen) pic.twitter.com/kuVZIuTlon — DailyO (@DailyO_) February 6, 2022

Police had cleared the road to Mangeshkar’s resident Prabhuhunj on Pedder Road, which is two minutes away from the hospital.

Police stand outside the residence of Bollywood playback singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai. (Credit: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP)

The ambulance carrying Mangeshkar’s body was escorted by a convoy of more than 10 cars, including those of Tendulkar and Thackeray, according to PTI.

An ambulance carrying the body of Lata Mangeshkar arrives at her residence in Mumbai. (Credit: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo)

WATCH | Mortal remains of #LataMangeshkar brought to 'Prabhukunj', her Peddar Road residence in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/BCHJfGSqka — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) February 6, 2022

Celebrities like lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Amitabh Bachchan arrived at Prabhukunj to pay tributes to Mangeshkar.

#WATCH Amitabh Bachchan arrives to pay last respects to singer Lata Mangeshkar at her 'Prabhukunj' residence in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/BKzJflbLpX — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Mumbai | Lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Anupam Kher at 'Prabhukunj', Lata Mangeshkar's Peddar Road residence pic.twitter.com/D73xx5ihgR — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

