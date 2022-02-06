The Editors Guild of India on Sunday condemned the arrest of Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah, saying that the space for media freedom has “progressively eroded” in the Union Territory.

In a statement, the Editors Guild demanded that Shah be released immediately. It also asked the state authorities to ensure that first information reports, intimidatory questioning, and wrongful detainment was not used as tools for suppressing press freedom.

Shah, the editor-in-chief of news portal The Kashmir Walla, was arrested on Friday by the Pulwama Police for allegedly posting “anti-national” content on social media. Police had claimed that Shah was uploading the content with criminal intent and to create fear among the public and claimed that his posts could lead to disturbance of law and order situation.

In Sunday’s statement, the Editors Guild said that Shah’s arrest was a part of a larger trend of security forces calling journalists for questioning in Kashmir and often detaining them as they reported critically about the establishment.

“Last month, security forces abetted some journalists in a coup of the Kashmir Press Club management, and then later on state authorities shut down the club completely, reverting the land back to the Estates department,” the Editors Guild said.

It also demanded the release of another The Kashmir Walla journalist, Sajad Gul, who was detained under the Public Safety Act, a preventive detention law, on January 16, a day after a court had given him bail in a criminal conspiracy case.

The journalist first was arrested on January 6 after he posted a video of family members and relatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Salim Parray protesting against his death in a gunfight on the outskirts of Srinagar. The video posted on his Twitter account on January 3 showed women shouting anti-government slogans during the protests.

“The Guild urges the state administration to respect democratic values and stop the harassment of journalists in the name of national security,” the journalists said in a statement.