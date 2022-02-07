The Government Pre-University College in Karnataka’s Kundapur town on Monday allowed students wearing hijabs or headscarves to attend classes, ANI reported.

However, citing a government circular, the college administration said that the students wearing hijabs will be seated in separate classrooms, according to News18.

Additional Superintendent of Police ST Siddalingappa said that the situation is under control in Kundapura, according to ANI. “Students are being allowed to come to the colleges and allowed into the campus by wearing Hijab,” he added. “There is no law and order situation in Kundapur.”

On February 3, the college had barred students wearing hijabs from attending classes.

In a video that was shared widely on social media, the college students were seen pleading with the principal to allow them to attend classes saying their examinations were merely two months away, and questioning why they are being barred for this reason now.

The students were barred a day after about 100 boys affiliated with a Hindutva outfit came to the college wearing saffron shawls to protest against Muslim girls wearing hijabs inside classrooms.

On February 5, the Karnataka government had passed an order banning clothes that “disturb equality, integrity and public order”.

According to the order, students must wear the dress chosen by the College Development Committee or the appellate committee of the administrative board of pre-university colleges, which come under the pre-university education department.

Hijab row

On February 4, about 40 female students had protested outside the gates of the Bhandarkar’s Arts and Science Degree College in Kundapur town, Udupi district, after they were denied entry unless they took off their headscarves. About 40 Muslim male students also sat outside the college to express solidarity with their classmates.

A month ago, students at the Government Women’s Pre-University College in Udupi had also protested after the college did not allow them to attend classes while wearing hijabs. Five girls of the college had also approached the Karnataka High Court regarding the issue. The hearing is scheduled for February 8.

On February 5, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had remarked on the incidents saying that the future of Indian daughters was being robbed. “By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India,” Gandhi said in a tweet. “Ma [mother] Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate.”

Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel, however, claimed that the state government will not allow the “Talibanisation” of the education system.