Opposition politicians on Monday criticised newly-appointed Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit over her old tweets disparaging farmers’ protest and condoning the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Union education ministry appointed Pandit to the post earlier on Monday. She is the first woman to be appointed as the vice chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale pointed out that she had referred to Indian Christians as “rice bag converts” in a tweet last year.

The new Vice-Chancellor of JNU refers to Christians as "rice bag converts".



She will now head one of India's elite liberal arts universities



Education Min @dpradhanbjp should clarify if that's how Christian students at JNU are going to be treated & if this is Indian govt policy

Fact checker Mohammed Zubair tweeted several screenshots of old tweets by Pandit. In one of the tweets, Pandit had said that Muslims belonging to the Sunni sect of Islam were “radical”, while in another tweet she had used the phrase “mentally ill Jihadists”.

In another tweet posted in May last year, in an apparent reference to farmer leaders Yogendra Yadav and Rakesh Tikait, the new Jawaharlal Nehru University vice chancellor described them as “parasitic middlemen” and “liars and losers”.

In a tweet about Gandhi’s killing, Pandit claimed that his assassin Nathuram Godse had “thought action was important and identified the solution for a united India...”.

Also a Godse Bhakt.

'Godse thought action was important and identified the solution.....'

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) leader Kavita Krishnan also posted screenshots of a number of tweets in which Pandit described student bodies as “losers from JNU” and “extremist Naxal groups”. In reply to a tweet about journalist Barkha Dutt, Pandit claimed that she “hated Hindus”.