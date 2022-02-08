Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the government has asked automobile company Hyundai to be more “forceful” in issuing an “unequivocal apology” regarding a tweet by one of its Pakistan-based accounts on Kashmir.

Goyal made the remarks after the matter was raised by Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi in the Rajya Sabha.

“This issue has been taken up both with the government there and the company concerned,” Goyal said. “They [Hyundai] have already issued a clarification yesterday. We have also asked them to be more forceful in their unequivocal apology on this issue.”

On February 6, a handle @hyundaiPakistanOfficial, had posted a tweet in support of Kashmir’s “struggle for freedom”. This had prompted #BoycottHyundai to trend on Twitter, with many social media users asking people to stop buying the company’s products in the country and instead support homegrown brands like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Hours before Goyal’s statement, the South Korean firm’s Indian unit in a statement said it “deeply regret[s]” the offence caused due to an “unauthorised” tweet from the account of the official Pakistan Hyundai on Kashmir.

“As a business policy, Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region,” the automobile company said in a statement.

It added, “Once the situation was brought to our attention, we made the distributor acutely aware of the inappropriateness of the action. We have since taken measures to ensure the distributor, which misused Hyundai brand identity, has removed the social media posts.”

On February 7, Hyundai Motor India in another statement had said that it has a “zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication”. Stating that India is a second home to the Hyundai brand, the company said it condemns such views.

KFC, Pizza Hut face heat

The Indian unit of fast-food restaurant chain Kentucky Fried Chicken, or KFC, and Pizza hut also issued an apology following outrage over posts made by their Pakistan-based partners on Kashmir, PTI reported.

The posts prompted #BoycottKFC and #BoycottPizzaHut to trend on Twitter. Reports said that some posts supporting separatists in Kashmir were from 2021.

“We deeply apologise for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country,” a message posted on the KFC India Twitter account read. “We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride.”

Pizza Hut said that it does not support or agree with the contents of a post circulating in social media, according to PTI. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to serve all our brothers and sisters with pride,” it added.