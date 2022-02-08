The big news: Karnataka High schools, colleges to be shut over hijab row and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Seven soldiers dead after being hit by avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh and Narendra Modi says Congress’s thinking is influenced by urban naxals.
A look at the biggest developments of the day:
- Karnataka high schools, colleges shut for three days due to ongoing hijab row: High Court asks students to maintain peace, will continue to hear case on and Madhya Pradesh to decide on banning hijabs at school.
- Seven Army personnel dead after being hit by avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh: They soldiers, who were part of a patrol team, were hit by the avalanche on Sunday in the high-altitude Kameng sector.
- Congress party’s thought process is influenced by ‘urban Naxals’, says Narendra Modi:‘Abuse Congress and Nehru but do your job’, says Rahul Gandhi responds to Modi’s Parliament speech
- Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani as Asia’s richest person, net worth grows to Rs 6.6 lakh crore: Adani’s was ranked the world’s 10th richest person on the Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index as of Tuesday afternoon.
- BJP manifesto in Uttar Pradesh promises stricter punishment against forcible religious conversions: The party said those found guilty would be imprisoned for 10 years. The existing law provides for a jail term of one to five years.
- Seer Yati Narsinghanand Giri gets bail in Haridwar hate speech case: However, the seer will stay in jail as he has also been booked for making derogatory remarks against women.
- Samajwadi Party manifesto promises one crore jobs by 2027, clearing of farmers’ debts: Party President Akhilesh Yadav has also promised 33% reservation for women in government posts.
- Kerala HC upholds Centre’s ban on news channel MediaOne TV: The Malayalam channel had gone off air on January 31 after the Centre suspended its telecast citing ‘security reasons’.
- Journalists could lose PIB accreditation over national security, morality concerns, say new rules: The earlier rules only stated that accreditation could be withdrawn or suspended if it was misused.
- Will look into demand to reschedule first phase of Manipur Assembly polls, says Election Commission: The Christian community in the state has objected to the first phase of the election on a Sunday, its day of worship.